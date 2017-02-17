Mike Dubke, founder of conservative firm Crossroads Media, has been selected to be head of White House communications, a White House official has confirmed to NBC News.

Dubke could step into his role as early as Friday — the four-week mark of President Donald Trump's term.

Sean Spicer has been serving his role as press secretary and as interim White House communications. The hiring of Dubke is expected to alleviate some of the pressure put on Spicer, the Hill reported.

The website for Dubke's firm describes itself as "the premier Republican media services firm," and says it specializes in advertising strategy and placement for political candidates among other things.

Related: Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser

Crossroads Media worked with American Crossroads, a super-PAC started by Karl Rove, the former Republican White House strategist.