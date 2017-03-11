Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News

Cosmetics Crooks Steal $4.5M in Eye Shadow From Warehouse: LAPD

by The Associated Press

advertisement

LOS ANGELES — You can't make this stuff up.

Image: Chocheng - Presentation - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
A make up palette backstage before the runway at the Chocheng presentation on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Los Angeles police said this week they are investigating how thieves made off with about $4.5 million worth of eye shadow swiped from a cosmetics warehouse in the city.

They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a facility that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

Related: Limit Lead Levels in Lipstick, Other Cosmetics, FDA says

Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and carted away 100,000 packages — each one worth about $42 — of the beauty company's "Modern Renaissance" eye shadow.

A message left with Anastasia's corporate office wasn't immediately returned. The company's products are sold in department stores in more than two dozen countries, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Associated Press
Topics U.S. news, Crime & Courts
First Published
Next Story Man Arrested After 8 Women Found Captive in Luxury Georgia Home in Possible Human Trafficking Case
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement