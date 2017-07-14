Cosmo DiNardo, the 20-year-old man who admitted to killing four missing men in Pennsylvania, was officially charged on Friday. But he wasn't the only one.

DiNardo faces four counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and abuse of corpse, as well as 12 other charges. On Friday, Sean Michael Kratz, 20, was also charged with criminal homicide, according to court documents. Officials had brought him in for questioning the day before.

A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle on July 13, 2017 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Matt Rourke / AP

Kratz faces three counts of criminal homicide, three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, three counts of abuse of corpse and 11 other charges.

According to NBC Philadelphia, Kratz was arrested by Philadelphia police late on Thursday at his home in the city.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office declined to comment, as did the Philadelphia Police Department. The DA's office has scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.

Related: Cosmo DiNardo Confesses to Killing Four Missing Men in Pennsylvania

DiNardo admitted to the four murders on Thursday and told authorities where to find the bodies, according to his attorney Paul Lang.

The body of one of the men, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, was found at the bottom of a 12½-foot-deep grave on a farm in Bucks County owned by DiNardo's parents.

DiNardo was originally arrested on Monday for an unrelated gun charge. He is not allowed to own a gun because of his history of mental illness.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that his lawyers claim he is schizophrenic.