Daycare Worker Arrested After Disturbing Video Shows Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl

Shocking video from inside an Omaha daycare has led to the arrest of 58-year-old woman on charges of child abuse.
The disturbing footage shows a daycare worker sitting across from a little girl at a table, when the worker suddenly gets angry and hits the child on the head a few times.
"Quit messing with your hair," the worker says, before punching the girl's left arm.
When the crying little girl says "that hurt me," the worker responds, "Good, I hope it hurt you," and then shakes her violently.
Police say the worker in the video is Lynn Rowe, who was taken into custody Thursday night in Missouri Valley Iowa. She is currently awaiting extradition back to Nebraska, police said.
A former employee at the daycare filmed the incident on March 28, and sent the video to the child's mother on April 2, officials said.
The parents reportedly confronted Rowe the next day, and went to police, who issued a warrant for her arrest on Wednesday.
"We are eternally grateful for Detective Flynn and the Omaha Police Department and all those involved in finding her," said Kelley Meyers, the mother of the 4-year-old victim in a statement Friday. "And we are happy that she will have to take responsibility for her actions now."
Al Meyers, the child's father told NBC News that his daughter has been going to Rowe's daycare center since she was 2 or 3 months old and her 7-year-old brother went there before that, and that the couple knew Rowe very well.
"It's hard to put the emotions into words and really convey, he said. "Obviously there's a lot of anger. They were about as close as family as you can be."
Al Meyers said that Rowe refused to admit to her mistakes when they initially confronted her and attempted to minimize the incident by blaming their daughter for being difficult.
"When we presented her with the video, then the real emotions came up," he said. "She couldn't watch even three seconds of it and asked us to turn it off. She started to cry and ask us for forgiveness."
Meyers noted that Rowe blamed her behavior on higher levels of stress during that week.
He said he hoped publicizing the video will be a lesson for all parents to be mindful of who's taking care of their children.
Omaha detectives have opened an extensive investigation to find out if any other children have been subjected to similar forms of abuse or neglect at Rowe's daycare center, officials said.
The department has asked those with information to come forward and contact their Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 or submit a tip anonymously on their Crime Stoppers website.
It was unclear if Rowe had yet secured an attorney.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also issued an emergency order closing Rowe's daycare center on Friday.
"Lynn Rowe, doing business as Lynn's Learning Center, can't provide care for any children," a spokeswoman for the department told NBC News.