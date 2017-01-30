Delta Air Lines grounded its domestic fleet Sunday night due to a "systems outage" that was causing departure delays, the airline said.

International flights and flights in the air Sunday night were not affected by the stoppage, the airline said in a statement at 8 p.m. ET.

Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Delta said in a tweet that the outage was preventing customers from logging into their accounts with the airline.

Jeremy Webb told NBC News his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Maui, Hawaii, was held on the tarmac for an hour and a half.