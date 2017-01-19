Jailed former House Speaker Dennis Hastert says a man who accused him of sexual abuse should return $1.7 million in hush money because he broke his silence by talking to the feds.

The demand was made in Hastert's response to a lawsuit filed by the accuser, known only as Individual A, to recoup the rest of the money the politician promised him.

"To the extent any contract existed between plaintiff [Individual A] and defendant [Hastert], plaintiff breached that contract," Hastert's lawyers wrote.

"Plaintiff's breach of conduct resulted in damages to defendant and plaintiff is accordingly required to return $1.7 million to defendant."

Individual A spoke to FBI agents who contacted him about his agreement with Hastert, but otherwise he has never spoken publicly about his accusations against the former speaker.

Hastert, 75, was sentenced in April to 15 months in prison for making illegal cash withdrawals to pay Individual A and quash allegations he abused teenage boys while he was a high-school wrestling coach decades ago.

Although the disgraced power broker was not charged with any sex crimes, the judge in the case branded him a "serial child molester" and ordered him to enroll in a sex-offender treatment program.

The alleged abuse took place well before Hastert became the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives in 1999. A few years after he retired, he was confronted by Individual A about misconduct on a wrestling trip in 1974.

Hastert agreed to pay Individual A $3.5 million and had forked over $1.7 million of that sum when federal investigators began looking into his unusual bank withdrawals.

Hastert claimed he was a victim of extortion but after FBI agents interviewed Individual A, they found his account of molestation credible.

After Hastert pleaded guilty to the financial crime, Individual A sued him, saying he was still owed $1.8 million. In his response, Hastert says there was no legal contract and even if there was, his accuser would have broken it.

Individual A's "retention of the $1.7 million is unjust," his attorneys wrote.

Not only does Hastert want his money back, he thinks Individual A should pay him attorney's fees.

At his sentencing, Hastert pointedly did not admit to molesting four accusers who have come forward, saying only that he "mistreated" and "took advantage" of them.

"What I did was wrong and I regret it," he said at the time.