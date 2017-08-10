BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A detective investigating the case of a Penn State student who died following an alcohol-fueled fraternity event testified on Thursday that someone deleted basement video footage from the night in question.

The testimony came during continued a fourth day of preliminary hearings as a Pennsylvania judge is working to decide if there’s enough evidence to send members of that now-closed fraternity to trial after the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza. The first three days of preliminary hearings took place in June and July.

The prosecution asked State College Police Detective David Scicchitano on Thursday, "what happened to the footage in the basement?"

"It appears to have been deleted," he said.

Scicchitano said that all of the footage prior to Feb. 6, two days after Piazza's death, was gone.

Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football's "Senior Night" at the high school's stadium in Flemington, New Jersey. Patrick Carns / via AP file

It was not immediately clear what the footage would have shown.

The detective added that there was a suspect in part of an ongoing investigation into who deleted the footage, and that suspect was sitting in court during the hearing.

Piazza died on February 4 — two days after falling down a flight of basement stairs in the Penn State chapter’s Beta Theta Pi frat house following a night of heavy drinking, authorities have said.

Eighteen men are facing charges — ranging from involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated assault to tampering with evidence — relating to the death.

Sixteen of the accused have appeared in court during the preliminary hearings, and two waived their right to the hearing.

Security video showing the final hours of Piazza’s life was just one piece of evidence provided to the judge. While authorities have said there were multiple surveillance cameras at the frat house, the basement cameras did not capture the night in question.

Thursday was the first time it was revealed that the any basement footage may have been tampered with.

The available surveillance video purports to back up the prosecution's claim that the accused fraternity brothers waited hours after Piazza was severely injured to get help.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement the university was "sickened" by reports of what was shown on the Piazza video.

Other pieces of evidence include incriminating text messages that imply fraternity members acknowledge how damaging Piazza's injuries and an accusation of hazing could be for them.

Tensions flared early into the preliminary hearings as the prosecution and defense teams broke out into regular shouting matches inside the courtroom as texts were shown to the judge.

One text read that Piazza “looked f-----g dead.”

"I think we are f----d. Like beyond f----d," another read.

Additional messages showed the brothers urging new pledges to stay “quiet” about the incident, while even more showed an attempt to allegedly cover up the fraternity’s involvement.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller and Ted Simon, the defense attorney for fraternity brother Luke Visser, who is charged with aggravated assault, began squabbling when Simon accused Parks Miller of leaving out pertinent information.

“Play the tape,” Simon said, accusing Parks Miller of leaving out key portions of evidence, which includes chunks of the surveillance video from inside the Beta Theta Pi house that she played at last month’s court hearing.

“Shame on you!” Parks Miller fired back. “(You’re) lying to the judge.”

Judge Allen Sinclair has seemed reluctant to step in when Parks Miller and defense attorneys have openly clashed during the proceedings.

Ezra Kaplan reported from Bellefonte, Pa. Kalhan Rosenblatt and Daniella Silva reported from New York.