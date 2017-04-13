The bruised and bloodied passenger who was forcibly removed this week from an United Airlines flight lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and "significant concussion" in the ordeal, his lawyers said Thursday.

Dr. David Dao, who fled Saigon amid war before immigrating to America in the 1970s, was released from the hospital Wednesday, but will need reconstructive surgery and remains "shaken" by the experience, attorney Thomas Demetrio told reporters in Chicago.

"He said that being dragged down the aisle was more horrifying and harrowing than what he experienced in leaving Vietnam," Demetrio said.

A lawsuit has not been filed yet, but Demetrio says one is coming down the pike.

Dao, 69, on Wednesday signaled he's gearing up for a legal fight by filing an emergency "bill of discovery" against the carrier in Illinois State Court to preserve evidence in the case, including all surveillance videos and cockpit voice recordings.

Dao's dismissal from United Express Flight 3411 occurred while he and his wife waited to depart Chicago for their home state of Kentucky. Attendants told passengers that the sold-out flight needed to make way for extra crew, and four people were being randomly selected to give up their seats in exchange for an $800 voucher.

Dao was one of the chosen — but he refused to deplane. Security officers with the Chicago Department of Aviation were called on board to physically yank him off the flight despite his protests.

Some witnesses told NBC News that Dao was not aggressive.

During the chaos, other passengers' cellphone cameras captured Dao falling and hitting his head on an armrest, causing an injury. Dao was also filmed being pulled by his arms off the plane.

He later managed to get back onto the flight, reportedly saying that he needed to get home because he was a doctor and had patients to see the next day.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the incident and said the company was conducting an internal investigation. But he also drew public scorn — and calls for a boycott — after initially saying the crew was merely trying to "re-accommodate" Dao and then blamed him for his "disruptive and belligerent" behavior.

The airline said it will no longer allow officers to pull booked and seated passengers from flights, and that it would be compensating the other passengers affected after the flight ended up getting delayed by three hours.

All three officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Demetrio said airlines must learn from this case and vastly revamp their customer service.

"Are we going to continue to just be treated like cattle? Bullied? Rude treatment?" he asked. "We all have had enough ... angst for flying as it is. Don't treat the people who helped make you be the corporate entity you are like Dr. Dao was treated."