President-elect Donald Trump talks with the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 21. Carlos Barria / Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would dissolve his namesake foundation to avoid any potential conflict of interest during his time as president.

The plan may quickly run into a snag, however.

"The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete," New York Attorney General spokesperson Amy Spitalnick said in a statement released Saturday.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office ordered the Donald J. Trump Foundation to "immediately cease soliciting contributions" in October, after a report that the charity lacked the proper authorization to seek public donations.

Trump has not donated to the foundation since 2008 but it has received tens of millions of dollars over the past 10 years.

"The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children," Trump said in a statement. "However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways."

The statement did not clarify the means in which he planned to continue his charitable interests.

Trump's foundation came under scrutiny during the election over how its funds were used, with money going toward settling legal disputes among Trump's business empire. Charity experts consider this act unethical and it could violate federal tax law.

Trump appeared to dispute any conflicts or misuse of funds in his statement.

"I am very proud of the money that has been raised for many organizations in need, and I am also very proud of the fact that the Foundation has operated at essentially no cost for decades, with 100% of the money going to charity, but because I will be devoting so much time and energy to the Presidency and solving the many problems facing our country and the world, I don't want to allow good work to be associated with a possible conflict of interest," Trump said.

However, documents first reported by the Washington Post and later reviewed by NBC News showed that Trump had used $258,000 to settle two separate lawsuits. One such lawsuit was with the town of Palm Beach over the height of Trump's Mar-a-Lago flagpole.

The Post also reported that the foundation had purchased a $20,000 six-foot portrait of Trump, which may also violate federal tax law.