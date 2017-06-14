A dramatic video shows the moments of chaos after a gunman began shooting at a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday.

At least 71 shots can be heard in the few minutes of footage taken by witness Noah Nathan just outside of the baseball diamond at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park. The gunfire is a mix of handguns and long rifle fire.

Viewers watch as Nathan continues to film as he ducks behind a trash can and tries to ascertain where the shooting is coming from.

Do we know where he’s at?” Nathan can be heard asking. “I assume people have been calling 911 already.”

Law enforcement officers can be heard shouting in the video.

“Stay down, stay down,” they yell.

Later in the video a man can be seen lying in the middle of the baseball field. He isn’t moving.

"Is that guy okay out there?" Nathan asks, looking through two wire fences. “Is that guy shot? Is he okay? Is anybody talking to him?"

Once the gunfire ends, a group of people gather around the man in the field. They appear to be checking on him.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, not including the gunman, were hit by bullets. Scalise, who played second base for the team, remains in critical condition after getting out of surgery on Wednesday afternoon. The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman, identified by authorities as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Bellesville, Illinois, was eventually shot by law enforcement officers and was taken to a hospital where he later died.