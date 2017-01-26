A drifter who died in prison while serving time for murdering his wife has now been tied to the 1981 disappearance of a New Hampshire woman and the bodies of a woman and three children — one of them his own daughter — who were found in barrels in the woods.

Denise Beaudin disappeared with her infant daughter and boyfriend, Robert Evans, seen here, in 1981. via NBC Boston

"We believe we have our killer," said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin. "Now we need to identify and try to find all of his victims."

He said the suspect, known as Bob Evans and a slew of other aliases, "certainly fits the profile of a serial killer" and that investigators are concerned he may have murdered others they don't know about.

Investigators said they followed a convoluted DNA trial to tie the cases to Evans, a hard-drinking electrician who allegedly beat his victims to death and dismembered some of them:

They believe he killed girlfriend Denise Beaudin, a 23-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, woman last seen in 1981. They think he killed her somewhere between New Hampshire and California and kept her infant daughter, named Dawn at birth, for several years before abandoning her in a California RV park in 1986. The girl, whom he called Lisa, was later adopted and is alive and well.

They believe he killed a woman and a 9- or 10-year-old girl whose bodies were found in a barrel in Allenstown, New Hampshire, in 1985. They also believe he killed two girls, who were between the ages of 2 and 4, in another container in Allenstown in 2000. He is the father of the middle child, and police believe her mother may have been killed as well.

He admitted killing and dismembering Eunsoon Jun soon after marrying her in a backyard ceremony in California in 2002 and was serving a 15-year sentence when he died in prison in 2010.

While much about Evans' identity was murky, authorities knew one thing: He was not the biological father of the girl he abandoned in the RV park.

In 2014, California police enlisted DNA and genetics experts to figure out Lisa's real identity. And last year, they came up with a hit, finding a cousin in Hampshire and then determining that she was the daughter of Denise Baudin.

Then investigators caught another break: Evans' DNA showed he was the father of one of the girls in the barrel. The woman and the other two children are related to each other but not to Evans.

They also uncovered circumstantial evidence linking Evans to the bodies. He had done work for the man who owned the dumping ground, and the barrels were likely from a company where Evans had worked.

Even though police believe they have figure out who is responsible for Beaudin's disappearance and the bodies in the barrels, they have many unanswered questions and asked that anyone with information about Evans contact them.

Because he changed his name and birth date so often, they are not even certain of his true identity, though they think he may have a military background. And they fear he may have more blood on his hands.

They noted that when he was arrested on drunken-driving charges in February and June 1980, he told police he had a wife named Elizabeth. When he was arrested again in October 1980, he did not list a wife. Police later found certified mail signed for by an Elizabeth Evans at his Manchester home, but they have not been able to find any trace of her.

There is also a worryingly long gap in their timeline of his travels in California. After serving 18 months in a drunken-driving hit-and-run case, he absconded from parole in 1990 and was a fugitive until he resurfaced in Richmond, California, where he met and married Jun.

Denise Beaudin disappeared in New Hampshire in 1981. via NBC Boston

"Given what we know about him, we are concerned about his activities in California for those 12 years," Strelzin said.

"This is somebody who targets females, and children as well. We know he is an abuser," Strelzin said. "This is a guy who was a chameleon."

Beaudin's body has not been found and investigators are not sure where she may have been killed.

Her daughter, who is not related to Evans, said in a statement given to police that she is grateful for the work they have done but pleaded for her privacy.

"Please turn your focus toward the unidentified victims...and hope their families will be offered some closure," she wrote.

Officials said that while it's relief that they know more about what happened to the New Hampshire victims, it's disappointing the suspect is not alive to fill in the blanks and be prosecuted.

"He will never face true justice for what he did," Strelzin said.