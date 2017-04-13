California Gov. Jerry Brown signed an executive order Friday lifting the state's drought emergency in all but four counties.

As California's landscape has turned from brown to green, Getty photographer Justin Sullivan revisited some of the locations where he documented the effects of the drought.

After record rainfall and snow in the mountains, his meticulously composed before-and-after photos dramatize the rising water levels and the return of vegetation to the formerly parched state.

Click on the images below to see them at a larger scale.

Horses graze in a field in Woodacre, California, in July 2014 and April 2017. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The drought emergency had been in effect since 2014.

Low water levels expose ground at the Bidwell Marina at Lake Oroville in August 2014, top, and April 2017, in Oroville, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A man-made reservoir, Lake Oroville was at 32 percent of its capacity when the top photo was taken.

Visitors walk their dogs in Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco in July 2014 and April 2017. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Reservoirs across the state are now near capacity.