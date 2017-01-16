Eight people — five of them children and teenagers — were injured as gunfire rang out Monday during a festival near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami on the day celebrating the civil rights leader's life, authorities said.

Two people were detained and two weapons were recovered, Miami-Dade police said.

One person, a 20-year-old man, was in critical condition, police said. Five others were listed as stable, with their conditions not reported. Two children were treated at the scene for superficial bullet wounds and were sent home with their parents.

A marching band performs during a parade Monday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Miami. Eight people were injured in a shooting incident near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park after the parade, police said. Wilfredo Lee / AP

Aerial video of the scene showed scores of law enforcement officials among hundreds of people in a North Miami street lined with booths and tents for the festival.

It also wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting was related to the holiday honoring King. But it occurred during a festival honoring King after the city's annual MLK Day parade.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez called the shooting a "shameful closing to the MLK Parade."

"Certainly not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community," Perez said on Twitter.

