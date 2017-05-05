Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and his beauty queen wife were briefly reunited Friday in a New York City courtroom, a day after a judge ruled she cannot visit him in jail.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 27, waved at the drug kingpin from the second row of the public seating when he was brought into the packed courtroom. Wearing blue jailhouse clothing, he looked over at her frequently during the hearing.

Aispuro, who listened to a translation of the hearing through headphones, did not speak to reporters after the hearing, rushing to a taxi in black stilettos as a horde of international media crowded around her.

But Guzman's oldest child, Rosa, stood outside the federal courthouse in the rain, flanked by one of El Chapo's Mexican attorneys, and said that she loved and missed her father.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan set a trial date for April 2018 but said that seemed optimistic. The trial, prosecutors said, is expected to take two to three months. The evidence includes 1,500 recordings and 10,000 documents, the attorneys said.

Guzman's defense team complained that the government has still not turned over the documents that led to his extradition from Mexico to the U.S. And they questioned whether the proceedings in Brooklyn are even legal since the extradition petition called for Guzman to be brought to Texas or California, not New York.

They also argued that they should be allowed to have contact visits with Guzman, while prosecutors say there is no area in the Metropolitan Correctional Center that is secure enough to let the two-time prison escapee sit next to his lawyers.

The judge seemed to agree that it was too cumbersome for Guzman and his lawyers to be separated by a partition while reviewing mounds of paperwork and said he would send a magistrate to the lockup to review the situation.

The bulk of the session was devoted to a hearing on whether El Chapo's public defenders have a conflict of interest because other lawyers in their office have briefly represented confidential witnesses who may testify against him.

Guzman waived the conflict, telling the judge through a translator, "I would like to continue with my current attorneys because I feel well with them."