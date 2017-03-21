Three U.S. officials briefed on the matter told NBC News that the new electronic device cabin restrictions on certain inbound flights were not prompted by a specific new threat discovered in recent days.

The move stemmed, they said, from a judgment call that al Qaeda and ISIS are constantly seeking to perfect methods to hide bombs in devices. The U.S. is continually gathering new intelligence about that effort, the officials said.

"This is something they could have decided to do last month, or never," one U.S. official said. "There is no new critical piece of intelligence, but at the same time there are bad people trying to do bad things."

At least some element of the general threat points back to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and its master bomb-maker, Ibrahim al-Asiri, two of the officials said. Al-Asiri, who is believed responsible for two bombs hidden in U.S.-bound cargo planes in 2010, is believed to have taught others some of his techniques, they added. The cargo plane bombs were discovered before they could go off.

The U.S. gave nine airlines until Saturday morning to make sure that passengers on flights from 10 overseas airports aren't carrying any electronic devices larger than smartphones with them.

A senior Trump administration official said the airlines are being given 96 hours to fully implement the rules, starting 3 a.m. ET Tuesday, because "evaluated intelligence indicates that terror groups continue to target aviation, to include smuggling explosives in electronic devices."

The outlines of the new policy were revealed Monday when Royal Jordanian Airlines "jumped the gun" and sent an advisory to passengers, a U.S. official told NBC News.

Officials said devices like tablets, cameras, laptops, portable DVD players, e-readers, portable printers and scanners, and video games will have to be placed in checked baggage under the new policy, but medical devices will be permitted. The restrictions won't affect crew members.

The policy covers about 50 direct daily flights into the United States from nine airlines flying from 10 overseas airports.

Officials wouldn't say how long the restrictions will be in place.