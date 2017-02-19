Protesters participate in a march aimed against President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration on Feb. 16, 2017, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

More than 100 employees across the country were fired from their jobs after skipping work to take part in last week's "Day Without Immigrants" demonstration.

Restaurants and day cares were among the businesses in states like Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and New York where bosses fired workers after they didn't show up for work in order to protest.

In Nolensville, Tennessee, nearly 20 employees at Bradley Coatings, Incorporated — a commercial painting company — were laid off after participating in the nationwide strike on Thursday, NBC4 reported.

The company's attorney, Robert Peal, said in a statement obtained by the news station that all employees were told they risked termination if they skipped work on Thursday, but 18 did so anyway.

Pedestrians walk by a restaurant closed in solidarity for 'A Day Without Immigrants', in Washington on Feb. 16, 2017. Michael Reynolds / EPA

The attorney wrote: "Regretfully, and consistent with its prior communication to all its employees, BCI had no choice but to terminate these individuals. The reason these employees missed work—to engage in peaceful demonstrations—had nothing to do with BCI's decision to terminate them."

That same day in Florida, several staff members at Grace Community School in Bonita Springs told NBC2 they planned participate in Thursday's protest. Two employees claimed they were fired as a result, though the head of the school insists no one was terminated.

Asked by a reporter why the cause was important, Brenda Botello, who quit on Friday because she was afraid of being fired, said: "Because we are Mexicans... We need to find another job."

At Ben's Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers in Long Island, New York, 25 workers were fired Friday when they returned to work, according to Telemundo 47. Police escorted the workers from the restaurant — most of whom were undocumented and have worked there for years.

Some social media users are calling on others to boycott the small businesses and restaurants that fired immigrant workers.

#BradleyCoatings just fired 18 workers for participated in #ADayWithoutImmigrants, stop buying this products — J.C.Zarcus (@Zarcus) February 18, 2017

Remember this name. You won't want to eat here. I Don't Care Bar and Grill in Catoosa, Oklahoma. https://t.co/8fLu33Vvu3 — diane wong (@dianewong) February 18, 2017

Local news outlets also reported that 21 employees were fired at a boat manufacturing company in South Carolina, 12 workers at an Oklahoma restaurant and 30 masonry workers in Denver. The Oklahoma restaurant I Don't Care Bar and Grill has already published a job posting looking to replace the fired cooks, NBC12 reported.

Last week's nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" protests were aimed at showcasing the impact immigrants have on the U.S. economy.

Pro-immigrant protests continued throughout the weekend, with a Free the People Immigration March in Los Angeles on Friday and President's Day Weekend March and Rally in support of immigrants and refugees in Dallas on Friday.