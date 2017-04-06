Ethics Panel Finds Probable Cause Alabama Gov. Bentley Broke Law

A state ethics panel has ruled that there is probable cause that Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley violated state ethics and campaign finance law in a sex-tinged scandal that has engulfed him for more than a year.

The Alabama Ethics Commission voted Wednesday to refer the matter to the district attorney's office for possible prosecution.

The 74-year-old governor has struggled to shake off a scandal after recordings surfaced last year of him making suggestive remarks to a female aide before his divorce.

Bentley has admitted making personal mistakes but denied doing anything illegal or that would merit his removal from office.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed MARCH 2016: Alabama Governor's top aide resigns amid allegations of affair 1:52 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/655668291770" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

State Auditor Jim Zeigler filed an ethics complaint against Bentley accusing him of using state resources to pursue a relationship with the aide.

The commission found probable cause that Bentley misused state resources and improperly accepting a campaign contribution and loan outside allowed fundraising windows.