Ex-Chemistry Teacher Gets 4 Years for Cooking Meth. Sound Familiar?

by Daniel Arkin

Life apparently imitates art — or at least cable television.

A former high school chemistry teacher convicted of cooking meth in New Mexico — not unlike Walter White, the fictional antihero from "Breaking Bad" — was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday, prosecutors said.

New Mexico District Judge Fernando Macias handed the defendant, John W. Gose, a nine-year sentence, all but four years of it suspended. After he is released, Gose must serve five years of supervised probation.

Image: John Gose listens during his sentencing hearing
John Gose in court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Wednesday. Josh Bachman / as Cruces Sun-News via AP

"We asked the court for the sentence we felt was appropriate for Mr. Gose," Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D’Antonio said in a statement. "We are very pleased that the defendant will have to face the consequences of his illegal and irresponsible decisions."

Gose, 56, pleaded guilty in May to trafficking by manufacturing a controlled substance.

He was arrested in October after Las Cruces police officers found a white Styrofoam ice chest containing glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals used to cook methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop, according to prosecutors.

Authorities later found more chemicals and supplies at his home in southern New Mexico. Investigators said he possessed ingredients to make at least a pound of meth — at an estimated street value of $44,800.

Gose taught high school science in El Paso, Texas, and middle school science in Las Cruces, prosecutors said. He told a roommate that he used to teach chemistry, according to police reports cited by prosecutors.

