Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News

Ex-NFL Player Todd Heap Accidentally Kills Daughter, 3, With Truck

by The Associated Press

advertisement

Former NFL player Todd Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home, authorities said.

Police said was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon, the Arizona Republic reported.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

The Associated Press
Topics U.S. news, Sports
First Published
Next Story Daycare Worker Arrested After Disturbing Video Shows Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement