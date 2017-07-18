Ex-Speaker Dennis Hastert out of Federal Prison Hospital

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush-money case after being accused of sexually abusing boys, is no longer in a federal prison hospital.

The Bureau of Prisons website shows Hastert, 75, was transferred to the custody of a reentry office several weeks ahead of his official release date.

It was not clear if the disgraced lawmaker was sent home, to a private hospital or to another type of facility like a halfway house. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

A woman answering a phone listed in Hastert's name declined to comment, saying only, "I think we're going to be busy today."

Hastert was accused of molesting four boys between the ages of 14 and 17 when he was a coach at Yorkville High School in Illinois decades ago, but he was never charged with any sexual crimes because of the statute of limitations.

Instead, he was charged making illegal cash withdrawals to pay one of his accusers. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years' supervised release by a judge who called him "a serial child molester."

During his sentencing hearing, Hastert apologized "to the boys I mistreated when I was their coach" but did not use word abuse.

He still faces lawsuits from two accusers.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.