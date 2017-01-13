Feedback
Exorcist’ Author William Peter Blatty Dead at 89

by Associated Press

William Peter Blatty, the author of "The Exorcist," has died. He was 89.

Blatty's widow, Julie, said her husband died Thursday at a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. She said the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Image: Writer/Producer William Peter Blatty attends the special screening of "The Exorcist Extended Director's Cut" at The Museum of Modern Art on Sept.29, 2010 in New York City.
Writer/Producer William Peter Blatty attends the special screening of "The Exorcist Extended Director's Cut" at The Museum of Modern Art on Sept.29, 2010 in New York City. George Napolitano / Getty Images

Blatty was a former Jesuit school valedictorian who conjured a tale of demonic possession and gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie.

Blatty's story of a 12-year-old-girl inhabited by a satanic force was published in 1971 and sold more than 10 million copies. The film, starring Linda Blair, came out two years later and its box office topped $400 million worldwide.

