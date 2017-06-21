HOUSTON — Officials say an F-16 fighter jet caught fire while attempting to take off at Ellington Airport in Houston and the pilot ejected.

The Houston Fire Department said in a statement that crews were dispatched to assist with a "downed plane" late Wednesday morning. The statement says the F-16 was on fire on the ground after the pilot ejected.

An F-16 under direction of #NORAD crashed @ Ellington Airport approx 9:30MDT. Pilot safely ejected & is being evaluated by medical personnel pic.twitter.com/gtoF2O9Oj5 — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@NoradNorthcom) June 21, 2017

The pilot was transported to a hospital. Officials had no immediate information on the extent of the pilot's injuries or further details on what caused the accident at Ellington Airport, which is home to a Texas Air National Guard base.

Airport spokesman Bill Begley says the incident happened as the jet was taking off.

The aircraft was armed and the base was evacuated as a precaution, according to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston. A statement released by the City of Houston confirmed that the base was evacuated.

"The pilot ejected and was taken to the hospital by military transport," the statement added. "The pilot is said to have minor injuries. The evacuation covers a 4000 square foot radius from the crash site and will last for the next 6 hours."

There was no danger to residents, according to the statement.

Further details weren't immediately available Wednesday.