F-16 Military Plane Crashes Near Joint Base Andrews: Sources

An F-16C military fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning two miles south of Joint Base Andrews, shaking homes in suburban Washington, D.C., and sending thick black smoke into the skies, military officials said.

The pilot ejected successfully in a wooded area of Clinton, Maryland, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Joint Base Andrews tweeted.

The D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet crashed about 9:15 a.m. about 6 miles southwest of the base that is home to Air Force One, base officials said. @KentARoberson / Twitter

The base added that the small jet, which is part of the D.C. Air National Guard's 113th Wing, carried only one person, an update from earlier reports that a second person was on board.

"The aircraft was flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission in the greater Washington area," the base said.

The jet landed in a wooded area just 200 yards away from homes, the Prince George's County Fire Department said. There were no immediate reports of injuries on the ground.

Some roads surrounding the crash site were closed and homes were temporarily evacuated, reported NBC Washington.

One resident told the station that she's used to jets doing training missions in the area, but when the crash occurred, her home shook "like an earthquake."

"I heard a really loud boom," she said. "I was really concerned about my neighbors and whether (the plane) hit someone's home."

