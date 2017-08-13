A far right-wing rally went ahead as scheduled Sunday in Seattle, despite the violence that marred a white nationalist protest in Virginia on Saturday.

Joey Gibson, of the Portland, Oregon-based group Patriot Prayer, said he would urge his supporters to remain nonviolent during the "Freedom Rally" — and planned counter-protest — at Westlake Park.

Joey Gibson speaks at a rally in Berkeley, California, on April 27. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP file

As of Sunday afternoon, about 200 people said they would attend Gibson's event, which was billed as a rally to "promote freedom, free speech, and the power of the human soul." More than 1,000 people said they planned to attend a counter-protest organized by the far-left Greater Seattle General Defense Committee.

"I don't want huge brawls," Gibson told NBC News. "If you're having brawls in the street, it looks like a bunch of crazy people fighting."

"We need to treat them with love and kindness," he added.

One of Gibson's previous events, a "free speech" rally in Oregon, was attended by Jeremy Christian, the man charged in May with stabbing two people to death aboard a Portland train amid an anti-Muslim outburst.

During that rally, on April 29, Christian was captured in a photograph giving a stiff-arm salute.

Gibson has previously compared Islam to the Ku Klux Klan, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and another Patriot Prayer event featured Kyle Chapman, a self-described "American nationalist" famous on the alt-right for his violent take-down of an "anti-fascist" protester in Berkeley, California.

A Patriot Prayer event last weekend in Portland also spiraled into violence, according to NBC affiliate KGW.

Gibson did not provide a list of speakers for Sunday's event to NBC News. He has said Christian had nothing to do with Patriot Prayer, and he said that people who attend his rallies need to be able to defend themselves from anti-fascists.

He also criticized Saturday's "Unite the Right" event, saying event organizers "teamed up with white supremacists" and calling James Alex Fields Jr., who is charged with killing one person and injuring 19 others when he plowed into a crowd of anti-fascist counter-protesters, a "terrorist."

"It was a horrible day," he said.

In a statement early Sunday, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said the "racist and hateful messages of protesters in Charlottesville do not reflect the values of our country or Seattle."

"While we expect protests in Seattle Sunday," Murray added, "we must also condemn hate speech and violence."