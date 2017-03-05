FBI Director Comey Asked the DoJ to Reject Trump’s Wiretap Claims

FBI Director James Comey asked Justice Department officials to publicly reject President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower, The New York Times reported Sunday. A senior U.S. official confirmed the newspaper's reporting to NBC News.

The Times reported that Comey requested that the Department of Justice publicly rebut the president's allegations — which he posted on Twitter without evidence — because the claims are untrue and suggest the FBI broke the law. Comey's appeal pits him against the president.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump leaves the Oval Office to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, March 3, 2017. Erik S. Lesser / EPA

But, The Times added, Comey is having a difficult time getting the story knocked down because there are only a small number of politically appointed Justice Department officials who could approve a statement, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from anything pertaining to the government's investigation into the connection between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Despite the FBI director's request, Trump's White House did not back off on Sunday and called for Congress to investigate.

"President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. He also did not offer evidence to back up the allegations of wrongdoing, though Trump compared it to a scandal of "Nixon/Watergate" proportions.

NBC News has found no evidence that would support his claims and it has been flatly dismissed by the past administration.

An Obama spokesman called Trump's tweets "unequivocally false," and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Meet the Press that he had no knowledge of any surveillance of Trump Tower.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have stated that the White House needed to provide evidence to back up the allegations.

"Suffice it to say I don't have any basis, I've never heard that allegation made before by anybody," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida on Sunday, a Republican member of the Select Committee on Intelligence, said Sunday. "I've never seen anything about that anywhere before. But again, the president put that out there, and now the White House will have to answer as to exactly what he was referring to."