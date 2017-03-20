Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Live: Comey Testifies at Hearing on Russia and Wiretapping autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/901978179990" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

FBI Director James Comey confirmed during testimony before Congress Monday that the FBI is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with a covert Russian campaign to interfere with the election.

Comey is currently testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, whether there is any evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians, and whether there is any evidence that President Trump himself was under surveillance during the campaign.

Another major question is what Comey will say about Trump's debunked claim that President Obama ordered surveillance of his communications in Trump Tower during the campaign.

Also at issue is what Comey will say about the FBI's investigation into whether Trump associates knew of, or colluded with, the Russian campaign to hack, leak and interfere with the U.S. presidential election to harm Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"Circumstantial Evidence"

On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said there was "circumstantial evidence of collusion," while his Republican counterpart, committee chairman Devin Nunes, said he had seen no such evidence.

But Nunes has been clear that Trump's wiretap allegation was not true.

"Was there a physical wiretap of Trump Tower? No, there never was," Nunes said on Fox News Sunday.

Nunes and other Trump supporters have said that Trump's tweets should not be taken literally, but should be understood to reference general surveillance that may have captured the communications of Trump or some of his associates.

NBC News has reported that the FBI has reviewed intercepts showing that Trump aides communicated with Russians during the campaign. Comey did not initially confirm or deny the existence of those intercepts.