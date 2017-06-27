MIAMI — A Florida man was arrested and charged with making death threats against a Republican state representative online, authorities said Tuesday.

Steve St. Felix, 34, was charged with threatening state Rep. Jose Felix Diaz after posting to Facebook that he would kill the Florida lawmaker, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

St. Felix allegedly posted a message to the lawmaker’s Facebook on Sunday saying he would kill him if he showed up to a meeting, the statement said.

Steve St. Felix Miami-Dade Police Department

“Ill [sic] kill your ass and you better not show up to the next rec meeting,” the Facebook post read, according to a police report. The message was taken down shortly after it was posted, according to police.

Diaz said that because of recent attacks on government officials, he was “in fear for his life and the safety of his family,” according to the report.

St. Felix was arrested Monday at his home in Miami Gardens, Florida, and taken in for questioning, according to police.

The suspect allegedly said that he was “fed up with the Republican Party” and admitted to making the online threat against Diaz, according to the police report.

St. Felix said he was sorry for making the post and did not intend to harm the lawmaker, adding that he was not on his medication at the time he made the post, the report said. Police did not specify what medication St. Felix allegedly takes.

Rep. Jose Felix Diaz debates on the House floor on Feb. 24, 2016. Mark Foley / Rep. Jose Felix Diaz Office

He was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, according to Miami-Dade police.

Diaz’s office did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment on Tuesday.

The lawmaker announced last month that he would be running in a special election to fill a state Senate seat, after Frank Artiles resigned in April over using a racial slur and profanities in a conversation with two black colleagues, according to NBC Miami.

St. Felix's arrest comes nearly two weeks after a lone gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in Virginia on June 14, injuring five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Lauren Rigau reported from Miami and Daniella Silva from New York.