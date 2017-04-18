Feedback
Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for ‘Mild Case of Pneumonia’

by Daniella Silva and Alexandra Bacallao

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital and treated for a "mild case of pneumonia," his office announced on Tuesday.

Bush was actually quietly admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation "due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest," according to a statement released from the office of the former president.

The hospital then determined that Bush had a mild case of pneumonia, "which was treated and has been resolved," the statement said.

Image: President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51
President Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Patrick Smith / Getty Images file

"President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength," the statement said.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath told NBC News earlier Tuesday afternoon that Bush had been admitted as a precaution.

"He is okay, he is going to be great," McGrath said.

The 92-year-old's admission to the hospital comes a few months after he was discharged from the same facility at the end of January, following a more than two week battle with pneumonia.

He had been rushed to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath and underwent a procedure to remove a blockage from his lung.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and has suffered from other respiratory difficulties in recent years.

Image: An image posted to Twitter by Jim McGrath, spokesman for President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush, shows the couple smiling from Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas.
An image posted to Twitter by Jim McGrath, spokesman for President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush, shows the couple smiling from Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas in January. Jim McGrath / Twitter
