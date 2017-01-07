Play Facebook

The suspect believed to have carried out a shooting rampage at a Florida airport on Friday that left five people dead was being treated in Alaska after complaining of hearing voices and had recently claimed to the FBI that the CIA was forcing him to join ISIS, federal officials said.

Esteban Santiago, 26, was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as the suspected gunman who opened fire at a baggage claim at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at around 12:55 p.m., apparently shooting his victims at random.

Santiago had he had been "fighting with a lot of people," his brother, Bryan, told NBC News in a phone interview from Puerto Rico. His aunt and uncle in New Jersey said Santiago wasn't the same after serving a 10-month deployment in Iraq with the Puerto Rico National Guard.

"Sometimes he's good. Sometimes something weird," Bryan Santiago said. "He had a woman there in Alaska, a child. He fight verbally too much with her. I can tell you he fight too much with everybody."

Bryan Santiago said the family had been notified recently by Alaska officials that "he had received psychological counseling in Anchorage."

Santiago was born in New Jersey but moved to Puerto Rico with his family where he was raised, his aunt and uncle said.

Santiago joined the Puerto Rico National Guard in December of 2007, and served in Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011 as a combat engineer, according to the Alaska National Guard.

He was in the Army Reserves before he joined the Alaska National Guard two years ago and got a general discharge on Aug. 16, 2016, for unsatisfactory performance, a spokesman for the Alaska guard said. He was a private first class when he was discharged, the Guard said.

Witnesses described the gunman shooting his victims at random until he ran out of bullets, and then getting down on the ground and waiting for police.

A few months ago, he walked into the FBI's office in Anchorage, claiming that the CIA was forcing him to join ISIS, federal law enforcement officials told NBC News. Officials say local police were called, and he went voluntarily to a mental health facility for treatment.

Bryan Santiago, who lives with his mother in Puerto Rico, said he was not aware if his brother had been diagnosed with PTSD and was not familiar with the circumstances of why he parted company with the Alaska National Guard.

"We were talking to him like three weeks ago," he said.

But it did not go well. "Just arguing," Bryan Santiago said, when asked to explain.

Then they did not hear again from Santiago, which was unusual.

"We are very worried here," he said. "Why he did not call us."

Police said Santiago took off from Anchorage and arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday on a connecting flight from Minnesota. At the baggage claim, they said, Santiago retrieved a weapon and began shooting.

Why remains a mystery.

Santiago's brother said they have family in Florida but had no idea why he was in the Sunshine State — or why he allegedly went on a shooting spree.

"He is a regular person, spiritual, a good person," he said.

Santiago's aunt and uncle in Union City, New Jersey, said he was the father of a son named Pierre and that the boy and his mother both live in Puerto Rico. They too had no explanation for the shooting, but suspected it might have had something to do with his war experience.

Law enforcement personnel shield civilians outside a garage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. David Santiago / AP

"When he came back from Iraq he wasn't feeling good," Hernan Rivera told NBC News. Santiago's aunt, Maria Luisa Ruiz, said they were told that he "got a little sick" around December and started to hear things, and was in treatment.

Born in Hamilton, New Jersey, Santiago was raised in Penuelas, Puerto Rico, where his mother still lives. His father died four years ago.

Six years ago, Santiago enlisted in the Puerto Rican National Guard, his brother said.

"He was pro-America," Bryan Santiago said.

Then two years ago, Santiago moved to Alaska where he lived with a woman and a child and where he worked as a security guard, his brother said. He also owned a handgun.

In January of 2016 he was charged in with criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of assault after he allegedly broke open the door of a bathroom and yelled and choked his girlfriend, according to police records. The case was dismissed in March, according to online records. A call to an attorney listed as representing Santiago was not immediately returned.

Santiago was not harmed during his arrest after the shooting in Florida, and no law enforcement officers fired any shots, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Investigators believe he acted alone, Israel said.