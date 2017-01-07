One of the five victims tragically killed by a gunman at Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday has been identified as 62-year-old Terry Andres.

Andres' daughter told NBC News that her father was shot and killed by gunman Esteban Santiago, 26, during the shooting that left five dead Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Six people were wounded and taken to the hospital, where three remain in intensive care, officials said Saturday. Thirty others were injured in the chaotic aftermath.

Law enforcement officers responded to the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Wilfredo Lee / AP

Andres had flown to Ft. Lauderdale to take a cruise with his wife, his daughter said. The couple had planned to return home Saturday.

A resident of Norfolk, Virginia, Andres was an employee of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, shipyard spokesperson Terri Davis confirmed.

Santiago was taken into custody shortly after he opened fire onto the crowd.

The 26-year-old flew from Alaska to Florida with a gun inside his checked luggage. According to officials, after landing at 12:12 p.m., he picked up his bag at baggage claim in Terminal 2, removed the firearm from his luggage and began shooting into the crowd at around 12:55 p.m.

Esteban Ruiz Santiago is charged with murder. Broward Sheriff's Office

Federal law allows passengers to check unloaded guns in a locked case and carry ammunition in a checked bag.

Relatives and federal officials said that Santiago, a veteran of the war in Iraq, had been receiving treatment for mental issues that included hearing voices.

They also confirmed that in November, Santiago entered the FBI office in Anchorage and claimed a U.S. intelligence agency was controlling his mind and that the CIA had made him watch ISIS videos. Local police responded to the incident, and Santiago voluntarily entered a mental health facility for treatment.

