Three of the five victims killed in a shooting rampage Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida have been identified as Olga Woltering, 84; Terry Andres, 62; and Michael Oehme, 57.

The suspected lone gunman — Esteban Santiago, 26 — allegedly opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 12:55 p.m. ET, killing Woltering, Andres, Oehme and two others, as well as wounding another six.

Related: Five Killed at Airport Shooting, Gunman ID'd as Esteban Santiago

According to authorities, Santiago flew from Alaska via Minnesota with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun checked into his luggage. He loaded it in a bathroom and then went to a baggage claim area, apparently shooting people at random. Santiago told authorities in Anchorage, Alaska, where he lived, in November that he had been hearing voices and he was taken for treatment.

Family members and loved ones have been releasing the names of the victims. The FBI said officials would only provide identities after relatives were contacted.

Victim of the Jan. 6 shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport Olga Woltering poses for a photo with her husband in an undated family photo. Courtesy of family

Woltering's son confirmed to NBC News that his mother, who lived in Marietta, Georgia, had been killed in the shooting. She was with her 90-year-old husband, who survived the shooting, and they were on their way to a cruise.

"Olga Woltering was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend to many," her son Tim Woltering said. "She, along with our father Ralph, is the cornerstone of our family, and while she's absent in our lives now, she remains in our hearts, thoughts, and memories forever."

Bruce Publicover, a deacon and friend of Woltering, said she was active in her local Catholic church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

"We're all sad, we're taken back, we're in shock that such a beautiful angel like her would be taken like that and nobody ever expects something like this," Publicover told NBC News.

Andres, of Norfolk, Virginia, also arrived in Florida in order to depart on a cruise Saturday with his wife, who not physically harmed in the shooting. His daughter confirmed that Andres was among those killed.

Andres' daughter told NBC News that her father was shot and killed by gunman Esteban Santiago, 26, during the shooting that left five dead Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. Courtesy of Andres family

Oehme, of Council Bluff, Iowa, had landed in Fort Lauderdale with his wife Kari for a cruise when the gunman opened fire, killing him. Kari suffered a shoulder wound but is expected to recover, Oehme's sister, Elizabeth Oehme-Miller, told NBC affiliate WOWT.

Of the six wounded who were admitted to the hospital, three remain in intensive care, officials said Saturday. Thirty-seven others were injured in the chaotic aftermath.

Santiago was taken into custody shortly after he opened fire onto the crowd. He had booked the flight on Tuesday. According to officials, after landing at 12:12 p.m., he picked up his bag at baggage claim in Terminal 2, removed the firearm and began shooting into the crowd.

Federal law allows passengers to check unloaded guns in a locked case and carry ammunition in a checked bag.

Officials went through Santiago's phone, computer and internet usage. They found no contact to terrorists or terror organizations. Relatives and federal officials said that Santiago, a veteran of the war in Iraq, had been receiving treatment for mental issues that included hearing voices.

They also confirmed that in November, Santiago entered the FBI office in Anchorage and claimed a U.S. intelligence agency was controlling his mind and that the CIA had made him watch ISIS videos. Local police responded to the incident, and Santiago voluntarily entered a mental health facility for treatment.