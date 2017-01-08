Play Facebook

A horrific security video aired Sunday shows the moment the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter pulled a gun from his waistband and began his deadly rampage.

The 22-second recording, first obtained by TMZ, shows a man casually strolling among travelers before taking out the pistol. The man is able to fire his gun several times as others barely have a chance to react.

You can see horror on people's faces as they begin to realize what is going on, then they try to run and find cover wherever they can. A blurred out figure appears to stumble onscreen as a result of the shooting.

Five people were killed and six more were injured in the shooting.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been charged with performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation and two other counts, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said. The charges could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.

A screengrab of surveillance footage shows Esteban Santiago as he fires his first shots in the baggage claim area of Florida's Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, Jan. 6, 2017. Footage courtesy of TMZ

In an interview with Santiago, investigators learned that the Iraq War veteran had planned the attack and traveled from Anchorage with just the handgun and two magazines in his check luggage.

Court documents revealed that Santiago told the FBI after the shooting that he planned the attack, and had purchased a one-way ticket from Anchorage, Alaska — his luggage was a legally checked Walther 9mm handgun and two magazines of ammunition.

According to a criminal complaint, Santiago told the FBI that after landing he retrieved the checked handgun case from baggage claim, went to a bathroom and loaded the weapon, then tucked it into his waistband.

He told investigators that he shot the first people he saw when he left the restroom, the complaint states.