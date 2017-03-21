A 4-year-old Minnesota child died after accidentally suffocating in a thrift store dressing room, according to police.

Ryu Pena, of Mankota, was playing in a dressing room on Saturday while his grandmother tried on clothes at the Again Thrift & More, his mother, Denise Gonzalez, told NBC News affiliate KARE 11.

Gonzalez said Ryu took a stool under a different fitting room door, and as he played the hood of his sweatshirt got caught on a hook. Ryu's feet were unable to reach the floor and he suffocated, Commander Jeremy Clifton of the Mankato Police Department told NBC News.

"We believe that caused [his airway] to be choked off from being able to breathe," Clifton said.

A preliminary evaluation by the Mankato Police Department determined Ryu accidentally asphyxiated from being suspended for a period of time.

Gonzalez said she doesn't blame her mother or the store for her son's death.

"He was being a kid. It could happen to anybody at any time," she told KARE 11.

Firefighters and emergency medical responders were called to the store at around 5:30 p.m. when they attempted to revive Ryu. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

After his death, Jessica Cuevas, who said she's Ryu's aunt, set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $11,000 for his funeral.

"Ryu was such a sweet boy, with a gorgeous smile, ... a unique little personality," the page reads, adding that his best friend was his "older sister Glory."

The page set an initial goal of $11,000 for the funeral. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had surpassed that goal by more than $2,000.

"He was just borrowed. You know, we just borrowed him for a little while — got to know him. He got to touch a lot of people," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez and Cuevas did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Clifton said an investigation into Ryu's death is ongoing.