A day before Bill O'Reilly's departure from Fox News, protesters gathered outside its New York City offices to demand the cable network pull the plug on the veteran political commentator. They handed out fliers with his image warning, "Danger," and hung movie-sized posters around the city, asking, "Have you been sexually harassed by Bill?"

Inside, executives with parent company 21st Century Fox were already engineering his removal — unable to ignore damaging sexual harassment allegations, public outrage and advertisers fleeing his popular "O'Reilly Factor" program in droves.

With public pressure mounting over the last few weeks, the media company finally announced Wednesday it was parting ways with O'Reilly — a stunning sign off for the blustery showman of cable news whose career as a pugnacious pundit has been dogged by scandal.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," 21st Century Fox said in a statement.

New York magazine journalist Gabe Sherman told MSNBC earlier Wednesday that a decision had been made to oust O'Reilly, 67, and that they were working out his severance. O'Reilly has been off the air since April 11, when he went on vacation — one that he'd told viewers last week was preplanned.

O'Reilly's attorney, Marc Kasowitz, denied any misconduct earlier this week. "There is obviously an orchestrated campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr. O'Reilly and enrich themselves through publicity-driven donations," Kasowitz said in a statement.

O'Reilly — who met the pope earlier in the day — on Wednesday put out a defiant statement, saying:

"Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television. It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel."

The allegations against O'Reilly stretch to at least 2002, when he settled with a junior producer at Fox News. In 2004, another producer named Andrea Mackris filed a lawsuit saying she was sexually harassed and threatened by the then-married O'Reilly.

A New York Times report published earlier this month revealed she later settled with O'Reilly for $9 million. In total, he and his bosses gave $13 million to five women in exchange for them not pursuing lawsuits or speaking about the cases. The women either worked on his show or were guests.

The claimed they were victims of lewd comments, verbal abuse or unwanted sexual advances, and some said they were being groomed by O'Reilly and feared reprisal if they rejected him.

Two of the cases were settled after former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes resigned last summer after facing his own spate of sexual harassment complaints made by female staffers, according to the Times.

Protesters call for Fox News to fire host Bill O'Reilly at the network's NYC headquarters. Mary Emily O'Hara

In yet another low mark, a black clerical worker is claiming that she's the victim of "sexual and racial harassment" after O'Reilly allegedly called her "hot chocolate" in 2008 and leered at her, her attorney, Lisa Bloom, told The Hollywood Reporter.

In a follow-up statement, Kasowitz said O'Reilly is being "subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America."

During it all, O'Reilly's show remained a linchpin in the prime-time and a ratings powerhouse, averaging 3.9 million viewers a night in recent months — and giving 21st Century Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch a financial reason not to clean house.

But Sherman said Murdoch's children believed it was time to sever ties because of the controversy, and other executives within 21st Century Fox were grumbling.

"This is also a case where other parts of the Murdoch empire said they will not tolerate Fox News' rogue culture anymore," he told MSNBC.

O'Reilly started his career at Fox News in October 1996 with "The O'Reilly Report," eventually renamed as "The O'Reilly Factor" and taking newsmakers to task with his "no spin zone." He was known for his combative style that turned up the heat, playing to his conservative fan base while incensing progressives — and rankling media watchers for what they saw as bending the truth.

O'Reilly grew up on Long Island, New York, with a Catholic school upbringing. He graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and taught English and history at a Miami high school in the 1970s.

But he then turned to broadcast journalism, and after stints at stations across the country, as well as a correspondent for CBS News and ABC News, O'Reilly became host of the syndicated TV news magazine "Inside Edition."

His tantrums and controversial comments became well-documented. In a leaked video from "Inside Edition" that has become an enduring internet meme, O'Reilly lost his cool off-air and screamed, "We'll do it live!"

While as a guest on "The View" in 2010, he upset co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar by saying "Muslims killed us on 9/11" for why a mosque shouldn't be built in Lower Manhattan. They walked off the set.

Last year, he came under fire after riffing on remarks made by first lady Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention that the White House was built by slaves. O'Reilly said those slaves were well-fed and had "decent lodgings."

After backlash on social media and from celebrities, he blamed "far left loons" and "smear merchants" for misunderstanding him.