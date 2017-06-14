Gabby Giffords Says Her ‘Heart’ Is With Scalise, Other Victims

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was gravely wounded in an assassination attempt six years ago, said Wednesday that her "heart" was with Rep. Steve Scalise and others involved in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

“My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police — public servants and heroes today and every day,” Giffords tweeted.

When she was a Democratic congresswoman from Arizona, Giffords was shot in the head and seriously injured in 2011 in a grocery store parking lot in Tucson. The shooter, Jared Loughner, later plead guilty to 19 charges of murder and mass murder in connection with the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.

Giffords, who underwent a difficult recovery from a brain injury, returned to work on the Hill less than a year after the shooting and has become a vocal advocate for gun control since leaving Congress in 2012. In 2013, she launched the nonprofit Americans for Responsible Solutions, with her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly.

Their organization aims to end gun violence and “encourage elected officials to stand up for solutions to prevent gun violence and protect responsible gun ownership.”