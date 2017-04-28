Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged Friday from a Houston hospital where he had been treated for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, a family spokesman said.

Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 for a persistent cough that was later diagnosed as a "mild case of pneumonia," the spokesman, Jim McGrath, has said.

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. Adress Latif / Reuters file

"President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses," McGrath said in a statement Friday. The hospital said this week Bush was being treated for chronic bronchitis.

The 41st president spent more than two weeks at Houston Methodist in January during a previous battle with pneumonia. He was rushed to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath and underwent a procedure to remove a blockage from his lung.

The former first lady, Barbara, 91, was also briefly hospitalized with bronchitis.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and has suffered from other respiratory difficulties in recent years.