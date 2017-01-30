George H.W. Bush Discharged From Houston Hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged Monday from a Houston hospital after waging a more than two week battle with pneumonia.

Bush was given the green light to go home a week after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush,was discharged from the hospital.

An image posted to Twitter by Jim McGrath, spokesman for President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush, shows the couple smiling from Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas. Jim McGrath / Twitter

Family spokesman Jim McGrath announced the good news in a tweet.

Happy to report that @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp today. He deeply appreciates everyone's prayers and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/Gv2Tk5zoX3 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 30, 2017

"He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," McGrath tweeted.

The 92-year-old ex-president was rushed to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for shortness of breath and underwent a procedure to remove a blockage from his lung.

The nation's 41st president has a form of Parkinson's disease and has suffered from other respiratory difficulties in recent years.

Barbara Bush, 91, was hospitalized as "a precaution" a few days later for what turned out to be bronchitis. She was released a week ago.