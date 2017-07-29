Thieves broke into the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum Friday night and stole a gold replica of the 1969 Lunar Excursion Module that landed on the moon, police in Wapakoneta, Ohio, reported.

Wapakoneta Police Department

Wapakoneta police confirmed in a press release that only three such replicas exist — one for each astronaut who completed the mission. The rare item, which measures about 5-inches high and roughly 4.5-inches square, was awarded to Neil Armstrong in Paris following the moon landing.

The police department said the value of the item cannot be determined.

Wapakoneta police are currently investigating the break in with help from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Armstrong was born in Wapakoneta on August 5, 1930. The city opened a museum dedicated to him exactly three years after his legendary walk on the moon.