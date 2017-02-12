Viewers of Sunday's Grammy Awards can expect at least one politically charged moment during the three-and-a-half hour show, according to the ceremony's longtime producer.

Ken Ehrlich, who will be producing the award for the 37th time and is contracted to continue through 2020, promised an awards show packed with music and at least one moment that will comment on the current American political climate.

"There is one reasonably politically charged moment that you'll see in the show tonight," Ehrlich told NBC News on Sunday, just before entering a dress rehearsal.

"There's at least one moment and maybe more spontaneous moments that come up," he added.

From the 1973 awards when Helen Reddy said, "And I would like to thank God, because she makes everything possible," to Kendrick Lamar's shout-out to Trayvon Martin in 2016, musicians have a long history of using the Grammys as a platform to address numerous social and political issues. But the focus this year will likely be on the presidency of Donald Trump.

A notable number of artists, actors and musicians have already made politically infused acceptance speeches during the 2017 awards season, and Ehrlich is not discouraging them.

"It really is a result of how polarized our country has become in the past year and a half, particularly since Nov. 8," Ehrlich said. "Musical artists are more than words and music. They have feelings and the rights to express them."

The Grammys are not new to political intrigue. The prime example that observers of past ceremonies have brought up came during the 2014 Grammy Awards when Macklemore and Ryan Lewis brought more than 30 couples onto the stage to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Queen Latifah then presided over their marriages — many same-sex unions — live on television.

But Ehrlich is quick to distinguish that from its potentially partisan moorings. It was not, he said, a political statement.

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow, Executive Producer for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Ken Ehrlich, host James Corden and Jack Sussman from CBS EVP roll out the red carpet as preparations get underway for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2017. MIKE NELSON / EPA

"You have to separate political from social. I'm very proud of that performance," Ehrlich said of the Macklemore piece. "It was a social statement. I looked it as nonpartisan and should not get tangled up in the political side of it."

Three-time Grammy winner Bill Withers said on Sunday's AM Joy that it is unsurprising to see an increased number of these statements. But he said it is important to distinguish between the artist as activist and artist as illustrator.

"There are activists and there are illustrators. Illustrators are people who write about it," Withers said, pointing to his own career and that of Marvin Gaye.

"Activists are guys who get out there like Judge Mathis, Jim Brown, Harry Belafonte — people who actually get out there and put their hands on people," he explained.

Ehrlich said today's most popular musicians take those roles seriously, and pointed to the music of John Legend and his #FREEAMERICA organization, which aims to address issues of mass incarceration, as well as Beyoncé's music.

"I've sat down with John Legend, I've sat down with Beyoncé, I've sat down with Alicia Keys, I've sat down with Bruce — our conversations go beyond music," he said. "It's part of their fabric."

And, according to Ehrlich, it is an accurate depiction of pop culture.

"Whether it's good or bad, the reality is that celebrities happen to fall into this space of the popular culture," he said. "Have they earned the right to be influential in that regard? Probably some have and probably some haven't. But we venerate them and listen to them."

Withers — who grew up in West Virginia's economically depressed coal-mining country — said that Trump actively took advantage of the working poor's susceptibility to a populist economic message. It is their natural inclinations that he believes need to be challenged — a difficult feat, according to Withers.

"Now is a time of shifting the position of somebody's predisposition," Withers said of the artists' current role.

But whether or not you agree with the musicians' statements on Sunday night, Ehrlich promised an entertaining 210 minutes of television. He stopped short of saying it was the best Grammy Awards show that he has put on, but said it is certainly one of the most musically diverse ceremonies the Recording Academy has ever put on.

"And the variety of it is so broad," he said. "It reaches so many different people who like music. Anybody watching over the course of three-and-a-half hours, you're going to see what's happening in music now and take a look back too."