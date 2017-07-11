The gymnastics doctor at the center of a sexual-abuse scandal that rocked the Olympic sport pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal child pornography charges after striking a deal that some of his accusers denounced as "outrageous."

The plea agreement, which still has to be accepted by the judge, calls for a reduced sentence of 22 to 27 years; the three counts each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Larry Nassar, seen here during a June court appearance, has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Jeff Kowalsky / AFP - Getty Images

The agreement also means Larry Nassar, 54, will not face federal criminal charges for allegedly molesting Olympic and national team gymnasts at out-of-state and overseas locations. He does face trial on state charges for alleged abuse in Michigan.

"My clients feel betrayed," said attorney John Manly, who represents some of the elite athletes whose cases will not be prosecuted.

Nassar, who had his practice at Michigan State University, was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics for two decades until he was fired in 2015 in response to what the organization called "athlete concerns."

Allegations of sexual abuse didn't become public until an investigation by the Indianapolis Star last summer that opened the floodgates to complaints that now number more than 100.

Federal agents then seized computer equipment from Nassar's home and office — including hard drives he threw in the trash — that yielded tens of thousands of images of child pornography.

Among the material was GoPro video that allegedly showed him fondling children in a pool, but under the agreement, he won't face abuse charges in connection with those youngsters.

Wearing orange jail clothing, he admitted downloading the pornography, possessing it and destroying evidence.

"I plead guilty as stated," he said.

Outside court, his attorneys said he still denies molesting former patients and plans to battle state charges at trial in Michigan.

But Manly that said doesn't help his clients who say Nassar preyed on them under the guise of medical treatments at international competitions.

"It's outrageous," he said.

Jeanette Antolin, who was on the national team from 1995 to 2000, said Nassar abused her in Canada, Switzerland and China.

"I sacrificed my childhood to compete for the United States throughout the world," she said in a statement.

"The doctor they assigned to treat me betrayed my trust. Now the Federal Government is giving him a free pass for his alleged assaults on me and many other child athletes. That’s not justice."