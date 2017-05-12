A high-profile gymnastics doctor who allegedly molested dozens of patients, including an Olympic medalist, is facing some of his accusers in a Michigan courtroom Friday.

The preliminary hearing in Ingham County, which will determine if there's enough evidence for Dr. Larry Nassar to stand trial, opened with testimony from the first ex-patient to go public with allegations of abuse.

Rachael Denhollander testifies at a preliminary hearing for disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar on May 12, 2017. NBC News

With Nassar sitting feet away in a striped jail jumpsuit, Rachael Denhollander told a story that has become very familiar since the scandal first broke in August and plunged Nassar's former employers, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, into crisis.

A club-level gymnast, Denhollander went to see Nassar in 2000 when she was 15 years old and coping with injuries. She said he abused her at several appointments, penetrating her with his finger under the guise of pelvic treatments and sports massage and rubbing her genitals.

"He was not wearing a glove," Denhollander said, explaining that her mother was in the room but could not see Nassar's movements from where she was standing.

"It felt very uncomfortable, very humiliating and very degrading. But my presumption was this was what I needed to do to get better."

Denhollander said she knew something was wrong when he began groping her breast during one appointment without warning or explanation. She said she saw he was aroused.

"I froze," she said. "Because I knew that was sexual assault."

Former gymnast Rachel Denhollander, far left, testifies against Dr. Larry Nassar, far right, at a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges. NBC News

Now a married mother of three and an attorney, Denhollander said she did not return to Nassar and she eventually began to research the "treatment" she had received.

For years, she said, she was silently tormented by memories of those appointments. When she was dating her husband, she feared even holding his hand. She won't make appointments for her children with male doctors.

"My trust had been used against me as a weapon, and I never wanted to trust again," she said.

Denhollander said she didn't report Nassar for years because she didn't think she would be believed. She first told her story to the Indianapolis Star, which was investigating USA Gymnastics' handling of sexual abuse allegations. Nassar was a long-time team doctor for the organization, treating many of the sport's Olympic stars.

Her account opened the floodgates, with more than 80 girls and women who have similar stories filing complaints with police since her story appeared. Denhollander recently joined the long list of women suing Nassar and the institutions where he worked.

She said she went public because "the only thing I had left was my ability to advocate for change," but called the spotlight "hellish."

"I feel like I have relived my abuse with an audience," she said.

"No sexual assault victim wants attention drawn to the parts of their body they want to hide forever."

Nassar, 53, has also been charged with repeatedly molesting a family friend at his home, starting when she was 6 years old. Federal authorities also charged him with possession of child pornography after finding more than 37,000 images on his computers.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his lawyers maintain his techniques were medically sound.