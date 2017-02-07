The doctor who once treated America's top gymnasts and who now faces charges of sexual abuse and child pornography was indicted Tuesday, accused of deleting computer files and trashing his hard drives.

The new count was in a superseding indictment filed in federal court in Michigan, where Nassar is being held without bail.

Prosecutors had previously said they found at least 37,000 pornographic images on computer equipment they seized from Nassar, including drives they found in a trash bin still sitting outside his house because garbage collection that day was late.

Nassar's attorneys did not respond to a request for comment on the new charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

The sports medicine doctor is at the center of an ever-growing scandal that broke open in August, when two former patients alleged that he had molested them under the guise of invasive exams.

More than 60 women have since filed police complaints against Nassar, who practiced at Michigan State University and was the longtime team doctor for USA Gymnastics before being fired by both. He denies wrongdoing, and his lawyers have said his "procedures" were medically sound.

Nassar has been charged with molesting a family friend starting when she was 6rs old, which he denies. He also faces a growing number of lawsuits in state and federal courts.

Last week, Michigan State University, which has been named in many of the lawsuits and accused of turning a blind eye to complaints about Nassar, defended its handling of the matter.