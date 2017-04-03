Actor Harrison Ford will not be fined or required to undergo remedial pilot training following an incident at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, on February 13, NBC News has learned.

The 74-year-old actor was piloting his yellow single-engine Aviat Husky, preparing to land on runway 20-Left, but instead accidentally landed on Taxiway C.

In the process, he flew over the top of an American Airlines 737 with 110 passengers on board that was preparing to taxi into position for takeoff.

Once on the ground, Ford radioed Air Traffic Control:

"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The controller replied that Ford had not landed on the runway.

Instead, "you landed on taxiway C," said the controller.

"I landed on C!" replied an embarrassed Ford.

American Airlines formally notified the FAA of the incident the next day.

Sources told NBC News that Ford was extremely apologetic about the incident and met with FAA investigators to discuss the matter.

He could have had his license suspended, been fined or required to go through remedial training with an FAA pilot.

The FAA does not comment on cases involving individual pilots, but in a statement today the FAA said:

"The FAA has completed its investigation of the incident in which a pilot landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport on February 13. The FAA does not comment on cases involving individual airmen. You can file a FOIA request for any letters we issued in connection with this case."

Ford is a collector of vintage aircraft and has held a private pilot's license for more than 20 years.

In March 2015, he was injured when his World War II-era trainer crashed on a Los Angeles golf course.

A source said Ford is very pleased with the outcome of the FAA investigation into the February incident.