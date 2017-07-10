A Hawaiian soldier was arrested and accused of trying to provide military documents and training to ISIS, the Army said in a statement Monday.

The active-duty soldier, identified as Ikaika Kang, 34, of Waipahu, also apparently swore allegiance to ISIS, the statement said. He was taken into custody Saturday by an FBI SWAT team.

Kang was assigned to Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

Paul D. Delacourt, the FBI's special agent in charge in Honolulu, said in the statement that the Army and the FBI had been investigating Kang for more than a year.

The agency believes Kang is a lone actor, the statement says.

Kang, who was arrested on suspicion of providing material support to ISIS, is expected to appear in federal court at 2:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. ET) Monday, NBC affiliate KHNL reported.