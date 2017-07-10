A Hawaiian soldier was arrested and accused of trying to provide military documents and training to ISIS, the Army said in a statement Monday.

The active-duty soldier, Sgt. Ikaika Kang, 34, of Waipahu, apparently swore allegiance to ISIS, the statement said. He was taken into custody Saturday by an FBI SWAT team.

Kang was assigned to Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

Kang's service record shows that he was an air traffic control operator with the 25th Infantry Division at U.S. Army Pacific Command.

He was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and South Korea and has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Achievement Medal, the Humanitarian Service medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among others.

Paul D. Delacourt, the FBI's special agent in charge in Honolulu, said in the statement that the Army and the FBI had been investigating Kang for more than a year. The agency believes Kang is a lone actor, the statement says.

Kang, who was arrested on suspicion of providing material support to ISIS, is expected to appear in federal court at 2:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. ET) Monday, NBC affiliate KHNL reported.

