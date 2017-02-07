The head of Homeland Security defended President Trump's immigration ban but said he erred in not telling lawmakers about it before it went into effect.

John Kelly made the admission Tuesday under questioning by the House Homeland Security Committee, describing a rush to implement the Jan. 27 executive order "so that potential people who might be coming here to harm us wouldn't be taking advantage of a period of time to get on a plane to get here."

The order, signed on a Friday, triggered confusion at airports, with refugees, green card holders, students and professors blocked from coming into the country from seven Muslim countries.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, said that while he saw the order coming, he didn't do a good enough job of making sure others did.

"In retrospect, I should have, and this is all on me by the way, I should have delayed it just a bit in order to talk to members of Congress, particularly leadership of committees like this to prepare them," Kelly said.

He later added: "Lesson learned on me. I should have slowed it down by a day, maybe two, and probably should not have put it out on a Friday as we did."

The ban is now on hold as the Justice Department defends it in federal court. It temporarily barred people carrying visas from Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Yemen from entering the United States out of terrorism concerns. It also temporarily banned refugees from all but one of those countries; those from Syria were were stopped indefinitely.

Kelly said he believed the order was "lawful and constitutional" and that the administration would win the legal battle.

Critics of the order have called it a Muslim ban. Kelly, echoing the president, said that was incorrect — the countries were chosen because they were either state sponsors of terrorism or were in such disarray that the administration was not confident that proper vetting of newcomers were sufficient.

"My feeling is the vetting on the other end in those seven countries are suspect, and it is Mr. Trump's view, and my view, that we need to do a pause," Kelly said.

Opponents of Trump's ban say the system already is rigorous: it typically takes up to two years for an applicant to be fully screened by various federal agencies, according to the State Department, and there has been a miniscule number of refugees who have turned out to have some sort of connection to terrorism.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee's top Democrat, challenged Kelly for evidence that potential terrorists from the seven countries had entered the United States prior to the ban, or since the ban was put on hold.

"It's entirely possible," Kelly said.

"But you don't have proof," Thompson countered.

"Not until the boom," Kelly replied.

Kelly also said the administration is not contemplating adding countries to the banned list, and is open to removing some in the future. That seemed to contradict other administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who have suggested that countries could be added.