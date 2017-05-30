House Russia Probers Contact Former Trump Aide Boris Epshteyn

A former Trump surrogate and press aide known for his combative style has joined the list of Trump associates who've been contacted by investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. election.

The House Intelligence Committee has requested information from Boris Epshteyn, who served as a Trump surrogate during the campaign and then worked briefly on the White House communications staff.

"Like many others," said Epshteyn's attorney, "Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee."

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (C) arrives at Trump Tower on November 17, 2016 in New York City. Trump campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn is seen at right. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"This is a voluntary request. Mr. Epshteyn has not been subpoenaed nor do we anticipate that he will be. We have reached out to the Committee with several follow-up questions and we are awaiting their response in order to better understand what information they are seeking and whether Mr. Epshteyn is able to reasonably provide it."

Epshteyn, an attorney who was born in Moscow and emigrated to the U.S. as a child, met Eric Trump as a student at Georgetown. He left the White House in March, just two months after President Trump's inauguration, soon after the publication of a Politico article that described his testy relationship with television producers. He is now an analyst for Sinclair Broadcasting.