A Texas man has been arrested and charged after allegedly trying to plant a bomb on a Confederate statue at a Houston park, authorities said Monday.

Andrew Cecil Schneck, 25, was charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance, federal prosecutors announced.

The statue of Richard Dowling in Houston's Hermann Park on Aug. 18, 2017. George Wong / Zuma Press

A park ranger doing a routine patrol of the area around Hermann Park on Saturday caught Schneck kneeling in the bushes near the statue of Richard Dowling, a commander in the Confederate army.

The ranger "observed Schneck to be holding two small boxes with various items inside," including "what appeared to be duct tape and wires," a criminal complaint says. Schneck, who majored in chemistry at Austin College, was also found with a bottle containing liquid made up of compounds used as explosives.

When asked by the ranger whether he wanted to harm the Dowling statue, Schneck replied that he did not "like that guy," according to the criminal complaint.

Schneck's lawyer, Philip Hilder, declined to comment on Monday.

The arrest comes amid a raging national debate over the removal of Confederate monuments from public places following the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.