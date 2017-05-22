Houthi rebels fired a SCUD missile at Saudi Arabia's capital Saturday in an attack that appeared timed to coincide with President Trump's visit to the city, two U.S. officials told NBC News.

The missile landed without incident about 20 miles away from Riyadh hours before Trump's arrival, the officials said.

The Saudi Air Force tracked down the launch site and bombed it to rubble, one official said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Highlights From Trump's Address to the Muslim World 2:23 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/949589571766" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Houthis are an Iranian-backed group that have seized parts of Yemen, and are the target of a Saudi bombing campaign in that country.

The U.S. conducts counterterrorism operations against al Qaeda in Yemen, but has avoided becoming directly involved in that country's civil war. The Trump administration has been debating whether to set up assistance to the Saudis against the Houthis, despite long-running complaints about civilian casualties and the humanitarian toll the war is taking on the Yemeni populace.