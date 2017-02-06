Although Super Bowl LI is one of the few events that can still rally a broad swath of Americans in a unified viewing experience, the polarized political climate cast a shadow over Sunday's game, reflected in a myriad of expensive ads and, to a lesser extent, the halftime show.

Pop star Lady Gaga headlined this year's halftime spectacle. Given her support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as her outspoken advocacy for the LGBTQ community and victims of sexual abuse, her fans and much of the media expected her to make a political statement during the halftime show, especially after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to restrict entrance into the United States by travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday in Houston. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

But Gaga played it relatively safe, giving a rousing, acrobatic and high-octane performance. She did open her performance with a rendition of "God Bless America" -- before singing the more inclusive "This Land Is Your Land"-- featuring intertwining red and blue lights, which could be interpreted as a subtle homage to the political divide.

"We're here to make you feel good," she told the audience in attendance and at home. "You wanna feel good with us?!"

Hillary Clinton clearly liked what she saw, tweeting: "I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us."

Later, during a medley of her chart-topping hits, Gaga sang "Born This Way," which celebrates the LGBTQ community and people of different backgrounds whether they are "white, black or beige."

Otherwise, she stuck to making music as opposed to generating headlines. But before her performance, the game was already making political news.

Trump's taped interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, part of which aired before the game, was already generating debate because of a back and forth over Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump's assertion that America's government has its fair share of "killers."

In addition, the president's close personal relationship with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and his apparent support from the team's coach, Bill Belichick, and their iconic quarterback, Tom Brady, all have contributed to a more politically charged atmosphere at the Super Bowl this year than usual, although last year, pop star Beyoncé's decision to pay homage to the Black Panthers did generate a significant backlash.

Meanwhile, a handful of topical Super Bowl ads — including a Anheuser-Busch ad that was widely seen as a nod to the country's immigrant population, an Airbnb ad that emphasized diversity with the tagline "#weaccept" (which earned kudos from former Secretary of State John Kerry on Twitter) and an Audi ad that made a plea for pay equity, just to name a few — also had their supporters and detractors.

Another ad, from It's a 10 hair care products, took a shot at Trump's infamous coiffure but didn't try to take on the president's policies.

In the lead-up to the game, Gaga and the National Football League dismissed rumors that the league had urged her to keep her performance apolitical.

"They've been super supportive. They have been there every day at the rehearsal space with us and cheering we on while I rehearse," she told a Boston radio station last week.

It also appears that the program's producers were cognizant of the red state-blue state tension many Americans are feeling. They began the broadcast with a call for unity from African-American Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and civil rights icon Harry Belafonte, before a patriotic short film set to Johnny Cash's "Ragged Old Flag" featuring former NFL player and veteran Nate Boyer.

And there was an undeniable display of bipartisan unity when former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush, both of whom have overcome recent health scares, went to midfield to help in the coin toss to kick off the game. The two got a rapturous standing ovation for their surprise appearance.